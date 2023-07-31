Beyoncé Delivered A Fashion Extravaganza For Her NYC ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Fashion Moments

Beyoncé has done it again with her tour fashion, this time at MetLife in East Rutherford, NJ. We think it’s safe to dub her Renaissance World Tour, the event that keeps giving because the Break My Soul singer has not let up! Her energy, performance level, and style visuals keep improving, and we are amazed (but not surprised) at how she continues serving heat.

Queen Bey jumpstarted her Renaissance World Tour overseas with looks that stunned the crowd. She floated around the stage in high fashion costume costumes by Alexander Mcqueen, Laquan Smith, Loewe, Mugler, and her fashion line Ivy Park. Each look emitted swagger, adding to the “Cozy” singer’s unique style and themed tour. Fast forward to the States, and Bey is still fashionably killing it. She even dedicated her Juneteenth tour date to all Black designers, and each of those looks deserved a particular spot in fashion history. And let’s not get into her and Blue Ivy’s custom Louis Vuitton looks by Pharrell Williams; to say she and her daughter ate is an understatement.

When putting a production together, you know Bey summons the best of the best. Therefore, her fashion team consists of some bad-ass stylists like Shiona Turini. Turini is known for her keen fashion eye, and when it comes to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, honey is doing her thing. She has brought the Love On Top singer’s alien fashion concept to life while acknowledging a bevy of fashion designers. For this tour, Bey has made an effort to wear a local designer at each concert stop, and for New York City, the “Heated” singer brought out the Marc Jacobs threads.

Let’s get into Beyoncé’s New York City costume looks without further ado. Hold your edges because these ensembles are snatching everything in sight! Jump in below to see how the Queen stylishly blessed the Met Life Stadium.

Beyoncé Delivered A Fashion Extravaganza For Her NYC ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com