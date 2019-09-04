Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly

It’s officially Bey Day! Today, Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter turns 38 years young. Not only is she a living icon, the musical genius has orchestrated some of the most important business moves for the culture. From advocating for diversity during important collaborations to awarding scholarships to four historically black universities, Queen Bey is all about her people. Beyond her community work, Mrs. Carter is known to send social media in a frenzy each and every time she hits the red carpet or posts one of her caption-less Instagram photos. She went from custom made ensembles created by her mother, to couture gowns styled by some of the best stylists known to man. In honor of her 38th birthday, we’re visiting 38 times Beyonce SLAYonce’d us.

1. Beychella Source:Getty Beychella taught us just how dedicated Beyonce is to her craft as a performer. It was so good that Taylor Swift took key moments and put them into her Billboard Awards performance.

2. Casual Bey Source:Getty This is as casual as Beyonce gets when it comes to stepping outside. The singer attended the 67th NBA All-Star Game with her baby girl clad in a yellow skirt and graphic sweater.

3. Givench-Bey Source:Getty Beyonce hit us with another MET Gala slay. The songbird wore Givenchy, per usual.

4. The Lion Queen Source:Getty Beyonce continues to take the world by storm with her great sense of fashion and her advocacy for her community. Much like this gorgeous gold gown, Bey is continuing to shine throughout her career. Happy birthday to the woman who has given us great music, hawt looks, memorable performances, and countless moments for the culture. We STAN!

5. Oshun Bey Source:Getty Beyonce used her performance at the Grammy’s to show us the power of being a woman. It seems like every performance that she does while pregnant are memorable and beautiful.

6. Black Panther Bey Source:Getty How monumental was this Super Bowl 50 performance? Beyonce shut it down in a Black Panther-inspired ensemble.

7. Givin’ Them Some Skin Bey Source:Getty Whew Chillay! Beyonce slayed this sheer, jeweled Givenchy dress at the 2015 MET Gala. Her hair stylist later revealed that the high ponytail was a last minute decision. The entire ensemble is 100% perfection!

8. Money Green Bey Source:Getty It’s only fitting that Beyonce would wear a money green gown to the TIDAL X concert at Barclay. Tidal has proven to be a financially fruitful business venture for the Carter family.

9. Punk Bey Source:Getty Beyonce’s interpretation of the MET Gala’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” theme is perfect for her. Her black belt and bustier partnered with the orange flame skirt and matching boots is the perfect combination of punk and spice.

10. Dominatrix Bey Source:Getty I mean… does this even need a caption? Beyonce showed up and showed out in an all black ensemble during the “On the Run II” Tour with her husband Jay-Z.

11. Lioness Bey Source:Getty If Bey taught us anything, its how to secure the bag. The actress played the legendary role of Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. She shined bright like a diamond in a black and silver jeweled, tuxedo-style dress.

12. Family Bey Source:Getty Yonce sat with her husband and first born at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The trio were the epitome of fashionable family goals.