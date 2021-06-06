Best plays from the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Eight teams advanced to the Conference Semifinal and eight others are saying ‘1…2…3… Cancun!” There were some decent series that were worth watching and then there were blowout series. We saw fans rub onto the court, players make moves up on playoffs record lists and LeBron James eliminated in the first round of playoffs for the first time in his career. Here’s who left:

Eastern Conference:

Philadelphia 76ers advance 4-1 series win, Washington Wizards eliminated

Atlanta Hawks advance 4-1 series win, New York Knicks eliminated

Milwaukee Bucks advance 4-0 series win, Miami Heat eliminated

Brooklyn Nets advance 4-1 series win, Boston Celtics eliminated

Western Conference:

Utah Jazz advance 4-1 series win, Memphis Grizzlies eliminated

Denver Nuggets advance 4-2 series win, Portland Trailblazers eliminated

Arizona Suns advance 4-2 series win, Los Angeles Lakers eliminated

Los Angeles Clippers advance 4-3 win, Dallas Mavericks eliminated

Take a look at some of the best plays from the First Round:

