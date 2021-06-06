HomeBasketball

Best plays from the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Posted 20 hours ago

The first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Eight teams advanced to the Conference Semifinal and eight others are saying ‘1…2…3… Cancun!” There were some decent series that were worth watching and then there were blowout series. We saw fans rub onto the court, players make moves up on playoffs record lists and LeBron James eliminated in the first round of playoffs for the first time in his career. Here’s who left:

Eastern Conference:

  • Philadelphia 76ers advance 4-1 series win, Washington Wizards eliminated
  • Atlanta Hawks advance 4-1 series win, New York Knicks eliminated
  • Milwaukee Bucks advance 4-0 series win, Miami Heat eliminated
  • Brooklyn Nets advance 4-1 series win, Boston Celtics eliminated

Western Conference:

  • Utah Jazz advance 4-1 series win, Memphis Grizzlies eliminated
  • Denver Nuggets advance 4-2 series win, Portland Trailblazers eliminated
  • Arizona Suns advance 4-2 series win, Los Angeles Lakers eliminated
  • Los Angeles Clippers advance 4-3 win, Dallas Mavericks eliminated

Take a look at some of the best plays from the First Round:

1. 6’10 Anthony Davis shows his handles

2. Camelo Anthony continue to show he’s clutch

3. Trae Young show off the range

4. Jayson Tatum goes crazy in Game 3 scoring 50 points

5. Joel Embiid throws it down and gets the foul

6. Ja Morant dunk contest 360 jam on a fast break

7. Alex Caruso off the window to LeBron James

8. Kyrie Irving left-hand finger roll finish

9. James Harden lethal step back

10. Damian Lillard hits three straight triples and finishes with 55 points

11. Chris Paul let ’em know : “Ask about me”

12. Devin Booker cooks the Lakers in the series winning game

13. Kawhi Leonard erupts for 45 points forcing a game 7

