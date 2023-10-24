105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With just a week left until Halloween, now’s the perfect time to press play on your horror movie marathon if you didn’t already start it at the beginning of October. From classic slasher franchises that never get old to new age thrillers carving out a fresh legacy in horror film history, this spooky season will have more than enough options to get you hooting and hollering well into Mischief Night.

Take a look below at a few new titles that feature Black actors in the main cast specifically to get your binge jumpstarted:

RELATED: 10 Black Horror Movie Characters That Really Let Down The Culture

When considering the history of Black characters in horror films, we admittedly haven’t always been seen in the best of light — we barely see it to the end of the film, if we’re being honest! There have been a few occasions when the savior of the day happens to be Black, or at the very least one of us made sure to be one of the smarter characters in the film. However, there’s a whole other side of the scary movie spectrum when someone of our culture ends up being the big bad of the night. While it isn’t a common practice to root for the killer, you can’t help but give a guilty pleasure salute to the handful of Black villains in cinematic history for making it look oh-so good to be bad.

From a few vampire queens to not one, but two iterations of the infamous classic killer Candyman, we put together a list of the best Black horror movie villains to scare their way across the big screen.

Not for nothing, but we’re scared of you!

Keep scrolling to see who we chose, and let us know who your favorite Black horror movie villains are:

Best Of The Baddest: Black Horror Movie Villains We Love To Hate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com