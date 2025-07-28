Beat the Heat: Top Charlotte Splash Pads to Keep Kids Cool This Summer

Charlotte summers can be relentless, and when the temperatures climb, parents start searching for ways to keep the kids cool without staying cooped up inside.

One of the easiest—and most fun—solutions? Splash pads. These free or low-cost water play areas offer a perfect way for families to beat the heat, burn off energy, and enjoy the outdoors safely.

Here’s a look at some of the best splash pads around Charlotte, where kids can cool off this season.

Top Charlotte Splash Pads

1. Birkdale Spray Ground Source:Getty In the middle of Birkdale Village shops 16805 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville, NC, 28078 Learn more | Website 2. Clarks Creek Community Park Source:Getty Located across the street from Clarks Creek Nature Preserve. 5435 Hucks Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269 Learn more | Website 3. Cordelia Park Source:Getty The park features a basketball court, outdoor swimming pool, spray ground and playground 600 E 24th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28205 Learn more | Website 4. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center Source:Getty Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center features a 25-yard pool, play feature, and a water slide. 2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28206 Learn more | Website 5. First Ward Park Source:Getty A green space park in the heart of Charlotte, this park has a walking paths, exercise areas, and more. Also featuring fountains, splash pad, and public art installations 301 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202 Learn more | Website 6. Latta Park Source:Getty Latta Park features a spray ground, basketball court, open fields, tennis courts, volleyball court, picnic shelter with restroom, grill, fitness trails, and playground 601 E Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28203 Learn more | Website 7. North Mecklenburg Park Source:Getty Located on the north end of Huntersville on Old Statesville Road 16131 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078 Learn more | Website 8. Pineville Lake Park Source:Getty Lake Park is located in the Town of Pineville. 909 Lakeview Drive, Pineville, NC, 28134 Learn more | Website 9. Ray’s Splash Planet Source:Getty Ray’s Splash Planet is an indoor waterpark and recreational facility 215 North Sycamore Street, Charlotte, NC, 28278 Learn more | Website 10. Romare Bearden Park Source:Getty This park in the middle of uptown Charlotte across from the Knights’ baseball stadium 300 S Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 2820 Learn more | Website