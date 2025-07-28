Listen Live
Beat the Heat: Top Charlotte Splash Pads to Keep Kids Cool This Summer

Published on July 28, 2025

Cute adorable Caucasian funny girl playing on splash pad playground on summer day. Happy child having fun in water. Seasonal water sport recreational activity for kids outdoors.

Source: ~UserGI15613517 / Getty

Charlotte summers can be relentless, and when the temperatures climb, parents start searching for ways to keep the kids cool without staying cooped up inside.

One of the easiest—and most fun—solutions? Splash pads. These free or low-cost water play areas offer a perfect way for families to beat the heat, burn off energy, and enjoy the outdoors safely.

Here’s a look at some of the best splash pads around Charlotte, where kids can cool off this season.

Top Charlotte Splash Pads

1. Birkdale Spray Ground

Birkdale Spray Ground Source:Getty

In the middle of Birkdale Village shops

16805 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Learn more | Website

2. Clarks Creek Community Park

Clarks Creek Community Park Source:Getty

Located across the street from Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.

5435 Hucks Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269

Learn more | Website

3. Cordelia Park

Cordelia Park Source:Getty

The park features a basketball court, outdoor swimming pool, spray ground and playground

600 E 24th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28205

Learn more | Website 

4. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center Source:Getty

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center features a 25-yard pool, play feature, and a water slide.

2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28206

Learn more | Website

5. First Ward Park

First Ward Park Source:Getty

A green space park in the heart of Charlotte, this park has a walking paths, exercise areas, and more. Also featuring fountains, splash pad, and public art installations

301 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Learn more | Website 

6. Latta Park

Latta Park Source:Getty

Latta Park features a spray ground, basketball court, open fields, tennis courts, volleyball court, picnic shelter with restroom, grill, fitness trails, and playground

601 E Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Learn more | Website

7. North Mecklenburg Park

North Mecklenburg Park Source:Getty

Located on the north end of Huntersville on Old Statesville Road

16131 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Learn more | Website

8. Pineville Lake Park

Pineville Lake Park Source:Getty

Lake Park is located in the Town of Pineville.

909 Lakeview Drive, Pineville, NC, 28134

Learn more | Website

9. Ray’s Splash Planet

Ray’s Splash Planet Source:Getty

Ray’s Splash Planet is an indoor waterpark and recreational facility

215 North Sycamore Street, Charlotte, NC, 28278

Learn more | Website

10. Romare Bearden Park

Romare Bearden Park Source:Getty

This park in the middle of uptown Charlotte across from the Knights’ baseball stadium

300 S Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 2820

Learn more | Website

