Beat the Heat: Top Charlotte Splash Pads to Keep Kids Cool This Summer

Charlotte summers can be relentless, and when the temperatures climb, parents start searching for ways to keep the kids cool without staying cooped up inside.
One of the easiest—and most fun—solutions? Splash pads. These free or low-cost water play areas offer a perfect way for families to beat the heat, burn off energy, and enjoy the outdoors safely.
Here’s a look at some of the best splash pads around Charlotte, where kids can cool off this season.
Top Charlotte Splash Pads
1. Birkdale Spray Ground
In the middle of Birkdale Village shops
16805 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Learn more | Website
2. Clarks Creek Community Park
Located across the street from Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.
5435 Hucks Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269
Learn more | Website
3. Cordelia Park
The park features a basketball court, outdoor swimming pool, spray ground and playground
600 E 24th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28205
Learn more | Website
4. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center
Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center features a 25-yard pool, play feature, and a water slide.
2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28206
Learn more | Website
5. First Ward Park
A green space park in the heart of Charlotte, this park has a walking paths, exercise areas, and more. Also featuring fountains, splash pad, and public art installations
301 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202
Learn more | Website
6. Latta Park
Latta Park features a spray ground, basketball court, open fields, tennis courts, volleyball court, picnic shelter with restroom, grill, fitness trails, and playground
601 E Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28203
Learn more | Website
7. North Mecklenburg Park
Located on the north end of Huntersville on Old Statesville Road
16131 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Learn more | Website
8. Pineville Lake Park
Lake Park is located in the Town of Pineville.
909 Lakeview Drive, Pineville, NC, 28134
Learn more | Website
9. Ray's Splash Planet
Ray’s Splash Planet is an indoor waterpark and recreational facility
215 North Sycamore Street, Charlotte, NC, 28278
Learn more | Website
10. Romare Bearden Park
This park in the middle of uptown Charlotte across from the Knights’ baseball stadium
300 S Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 2820
Learn more | Website