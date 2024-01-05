Be The Mane Attraction: 6 Black Girl Hair Trends That Will Turn Heads In 2024

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Something about January compels us to reach into our Black Girl magic box and pull out a style that turns heads and keeps people guessing.

Playing with a new hairstyle, accessory, or color in 2024 can also bring about a new mindset, making resolutions and lifestyle changes much easier to maintain. A new ‘do can mean “a new you.” And we are here for a year filled with fabulousness, self-attainment, happiness, and hair slays.

Keep scrolling if you find yourself ready to be “that girl,” searching for ways to change and turn heads.

Some of our favorite “it girl” celebrities already have a headstart

As reported earlier, two of our favorite singers and fashion icons have already taken steps toward change. Janelle Monae debuted an all-black short pixie cut on Instagram on January 2. The “Age of Pleasure” singer captioned her post, writing, “Cutting up all 2024.”

Kelly Rowland, similarly, bobbed into the new year. HB’s 2023 style icon cut her natural hair into a chic, full, and bouncy bob. “You did that, all of that,” Kelly says in a video posted on X while running her manicured nails through the new style and talking to stylist SoShearGenius.

Sza and Rihanna got a jumpstart on their 2024 styles rocking new ‘dos in late December 2023. Sza premiered a new short, curly, playful bob on Instagram, and Rihanna rocked blonde braids in Aspen.

Finding inspiration in new and exciting 2024 hair trends

As we ponder our next mane move, 2024 trends are an excellent place to find inspiration. From the wet and wavy hair look and buss-down middle parts to warm ginger tresses and platinum blond bombshell moments, these trends provide inspiration for a fabulous fresh ‘do.

Many popular trends started toward the end of last year or are carry-overs from a busy award show and film red carpet season. Hair styling is just as fun and trendy as clothing selections. In the new year, we find ourselves returning to whimsy looks, stand-out accessories, and bold colors and cuts.

Below is a curated gallery of celebrities rocking some of the hottest hair trends we anticipate this year. Scroll to find your next mane attraction.

