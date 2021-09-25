Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black people have always had biographical stories worth telling, whether it be for the inspirational journey, the tragic sequence leading to an untimely life cut short or quite frankly for the drama and entertainment it can give us for a few short hours.

Of course, while some stories have made it to Hollywood and garnered plenty of awards and accolades, there are a few that might’ve been better off resting on the cutting room floor.

As a new wave if biopics arrive in the near future, including a Clive Davis-produced film on Whitney Houston and a movie for late king of comedy Bernie Mac being produced by John Legend, we decided to look back at both the hits and misses when it comes to Black biographical films.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The key to making a great biopic relies on many factors being in place simultaneously to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Lead actors have to not only look the part but also give their all to portraying the prominent figure at hand. Shooting locations have to completely capture the era being displayed, whether we’re being taken back a few years or a few decades. In addition to the basics, small details like wardrobe, hairstyling, dialects, accents and most importantly the music have to be as accurate as possible or else we simply won’t believe it from an audience perspective.

While some directors and actors have gotten all those things right and more, others unfortunately missed the mark in ways that sadly made the mistakes more memorable than the film itself.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Grab some popcorn as we reminisce on 15 amazing biopics that told the stories of prominent figures in Black culture, and also 5 that were practically panned just in case future directors need an example of

what not to do:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics was originally published on blackamericaweb.com