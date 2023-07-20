Barbie Dreams! See Your Faves Slay In Shades of Pink

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Pink is one of the most popular colors on the planet. It can be playful, powerful, enchanting, and passionate all in one swoop. It can also be dainty, soft, and surprising (think: Camron’s iconic pink fur coat and pink phone photo).

With the upcoming release of the new Barbie film, pink is the trendiest color on the planet. Dubbed, “Barbiecore,” pink is the new black.

“A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, ‘Barbiecore’ is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll’s signature hot pink — in everyday life,” Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to Good Morning America. Combined with retro trends from the 2000s, pink is the color of the summer. “With many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this ’80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the ‘it’ style of the summer,” Johnson added.

Celebrities have been tapping into every shade from rose gold to peak Barbiecore to create memorable looks. They’ve allowed pink to bring drama to their outwear, sparkle to their stage costumes, and sexy to their red carpet moments.

See how some of your favorite celebrities have slayed in different shades of color below.

