Barack & Michelle Obama, Colman Domingo & More Surprise HBCU Students At ‘Rustin’ Screening

Rustin’s director, George C. Wolfe, joined Higher Grounds Barck and Michelle Obama, and the film’s star, Colman Domingo, was on hand for a surprise introduction of the movie to HBCU students for the inaugural night of the inaugural HBCU First Look Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Bayard Rustin, an openly gay activist, LGBTQ advocate, and architect behind the March on Washington.

Other notable attendees included producer Bruce Cohen, producer Tonia Davis, co-screenwriter Julian Breece, Joyce Ladner (activist featured in the film), Walter Naegle (Bayard Rustin’s partner), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Michelle Obama Praise Rustin’s Work Behind The Scenes

Spotted on Blavity, the Obamas, who also executive produced the film, talked about Bayard Rustin, whom the former president posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2013.

“We don’t know much about the folks who did the hard work. Who packed the lunches… sorted the accommodations… figured out where all those folks were going to go to the bathroom… the unsung organizers who willingly and freely devoted

thousands of hours so that people from every background and every part of the country could come together to peacefully rally for justice and equality,” Michelle Obama said. “Bayard Rustin was the driving force behind all of that. His dedication… his optimism… his expert execution — he set the stage for the March and all the progress that flowed from it.”

She continued, “I know how easy it is to doubt who you are…to wonder if the way you look or where you’re from or who you love will leave you on the margins of the broader American story. ” “But as you watch this movie, I want you to let Bayard Rustin’s example give you the strength to silence those doubts. Let his story remind you that no matter the complication… no matter the hardship… you can make history.”

Barack Obama Hopes Rustin’s Story Will Inspire

During his speech, Barack Obama said he hoped telling Rustin’s story would get the late activist more appreciation and other leaders like him.

“No medal can change what happened to Bayard, and no film can ease the pain of generations of Americans who have faced discrimination because of who they are and who they love,” Barack Obama said at the screening. “But Michelle’s and my hope is that, by telling Bayard’s story, more people will appreciate leaders like him who brought America closer to its highest ideals – even though they weren’t in the limelight. Even though they operated behind the scenes…because that’s what it takes sometimes to change…and we can honor the legacy of Rustin and others by taking our place in this long march towards true equality.”

Along with the Obamas’ surprise introduction, the night included a panel featuring Domingo and Wolfe moderated by MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

Rustin opened in select theaters on Nov. 3 and will be released on Netflix on Nov. 17.

The film also stars Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Julies Latimer, Maxwell-Whittington Cooper, and more.

