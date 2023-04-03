Baby Tate Rocks Dreamville Crowd, Opens Up About Her Self Expression

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

They call her the Tik Tok Queen– Baby Tate performed on day two of J Cole’s Dreamville Festival.

The Decatur, GA rising singer gave the crowd her viral singles “I Am” and “Hey, Mickey”.

The 26-year-old has been searching for her niche and style since to began her career at an early age.

RoyalTea caught up with Baby Tate backstage at the Dreamville Dean.

The artist opened up about her upbringing in the music industry.

“I went to performing arts, like in elementary, middle and high school and then also my mother is an artist,” she said. “Music was just always my life… at 13 I decided that I wanted to start making my own music.“

At that young age she said she wasn’t always comfortable, but she’s learned how to express herself.

“I was way more comfortable on stage than I was off stage, so I’ve finally got into a place now had 26 that you know, I’m comfortable in both places”

After performing at Dreamville, Baby Tate said fans can expect new music on the way and the music video to ‘Hey, Mickey’ Remix with Saweetie.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:



