August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman named Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness.

We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘2 am‘ & ‘Yeah Yeah‘).

In the latest episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life, August speaks about love and wanting to honor the person who sparked that in him. Following those heartwarming statements was a passionate hug from August & Zu.

Check out some photos of August Alsina’s love, Zu below!

August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [PHOTOS] was originally published on hotspotatl.com