Atlanta Airport Brawl Started Over Espresso Shots, Female Fade Attempter Fired

Details of a brawl at an Atlanta airport are starting to come in, and it’s the purest of struggle. Footage of a woman throwing haymakers at her co-workers went viral over the weekend, and reportedly it was all due to a beef over espresso shots.

At least that’s what the police report says. According to 11 Alive, the fight occured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, January 13. It went down specifically at the Harvest & Grounds coffee shop in Concourse D and this is where the struggle only grows exponentially.

Per the police report, the woman going ham in the now viral clip was an employee at the aforementioned coffee shop. Allegedly, she had gotten into an argument with a fellow employee due to a “heated argument over espresso shots.” What we see is her scrapping—or attempting to—with who the police say are two managers.

We see her attempting and failing to pick up and hurl a chair, get body slammed (ouch), and generally throw haymakers are whoever is in front of her. At one point she played like she was leaving only to turn around and leap over the counter.

It seems she was trying to collect her things, but it’s not clear if she achieved her goal. Also, it could be the employee she was initially beefing with was back there, too. She did catch some lumps and high tail it out of there before the police arrived, though.

Worth noting, the tall brown-skinned dude has the patience of Job for not retaliating when she took those swings at him. He also was mad smooth when taking the chair out of her hands. Give him a raise. As for the other guy, he’s going to feel the wrath for the WWE move.

Oh yeah, she got fired. And the Internet conspiracy theories are ringing off.

