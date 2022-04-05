Anything For Selenas: Fans React To A Viral Video Of A Little Girl Whacking Yolanda Saldívar’s Piñata Face

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fans may be wondering why the name Yolanda is trending on Twitter . They can rest assured it is not our Gospel goddess, Yolanda Adams. Instead, one viral video of a little girl, dressed as the late singer Selena, shows her whacking away at a piñata of Selena’s murderer Yolanda Saldívar. We compiled a list of some of our favorite fan reactions below.

Yolanda Saldívar is a former nurse, who worked closely with the global sensation Selena Quintanilla Pérez. Saldívar managed Selena’s accounts. For those who have seen the classic film Selena starring Jennifer Lopez, many fans quickly discovered a disdain for Saldívar, who was later convicted of the murder of Selena on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Saldívar is currently serving a life sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. It is said that she will become eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.

A crime committed over 27 years ago is still the topic of discussion, because dedicated Selena fans will never let it go. Instead, they are passing down the hatred from generation to generation. Though Saldívar is serving her time and has been since the fatal tragedy, some fans advise her to lay low when her sentence is up. There are loyal Selena fans, who have it OUT for her, and there are several tweets to prove this long history of abhorrence.

In the viral video, the little girl is dressed in Selena’s iconic purple, sparkly jumpsuit from one of her live performances of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” It appears she’s celebrating her birthday on her terms. Even if that means, hitting the candy out of Yolanda Saldívar’s piñata face. Go off sis!

Check out our favorite fan reactions below.

