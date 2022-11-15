Antonio Brown Leaks Damning 2021 Text Message From Tom Brady: “You Are Acting Selfish”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

He’s previously taken aim at Tom Brady by making suggestive comments about his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, but now he’s leaking a text the legendary quarterback allegedly sent him.

Brady and Brown were teammates and won the Super Bowl together in 2021 before Brown stormed off the field shirtless and marked the end of his career.

Brady sent a text to Brown that appears to be heartfelt, asking him to clean up his act and expressing disappointment in his actions.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” the screenshot of the text begins. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior.”

The 7-time champ acknowledged that Brown accomplished great things, and he was en route to succeeding even more in the league. However, with his second chance in the league, he fumbled.

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months,” writes Brady.

The text was dated May 10, 2021, after Brown’s first season with the Buccaneers and just two weeks before the team signed him to a new one-year deal.

Head coach Bruce Arians even sang Brown’s praise during his time with the Bucs and was anxious to get him back on the squad for the following season.

“We wanted AB back,” Arians told Yahoo. “He was a model citizen the whole time he’s been here. We wanted him back and he’s never had surgery in his life. It’s just a matter of getting the physical done. I wanted him back the whole time.”

The relationship eventually soured and led to the Bucs releasing Brown in the middle of the next season.

