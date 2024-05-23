Listen Live
Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy Despite Making More than $80 Million In NFL Career

Published on May 23, 2024

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty


Most sports fans by now have seen the 30 for 30 sports documentary Broke by now, and the epidemic still manages to hit some of the biggest athletes of our time despite having more resources at their disposal than ever before.

The latest is outspoken former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In true AB fashion, he announced the news himself on one of X accounts, dubbed CTESPN.

“NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed for bankruptcy today,” the post read. “He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues.”

The post includes a video that shows a clip from The Office of Michael Scott yelling, “I’m declaring bankruptcy!”  then cuts to a video of Brown running into his backyard and screaming, “I’m Free!”

The original video is from September 2019, when the Las Vegas Raiders released him from his contract.

Michael Goot of WNYT confirmed that Brown actually did file for bankruptcy earlier this week. According to the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida reported almost $3 million in debt to eight creditors, alleging he only has $50,000 or less in assets.

This is just the latest of the money problems for the 35-year-old, with that $3 million coming from at least $1.2 million he owes to a man who works for a moving company that claims Brown assaulted him.

He seemed to be on the right track as recently as March 2023 when he purchased the National Arena League indoor football team Albany Empire, but they were kicked out of the NAL months later for not paying dues worth $22,000.

As one of the most electric wide receivers of his time, Brown was paid very well, making around $80 million throughout his entire career. See how social is reacting to his financial troubles below.

