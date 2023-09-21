Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The actor and ex-wife Alvina Anderson finally called it quits, but Alvina will still collect $20,000 monthly in spousal support.

According to PEOPLE, he gets hit even harder if he happens to make more than $2 million any given year. If he passes that threshold, he’ll have to hand over 20% of that gross amount. So, the base yearly payment is $240,000 but could balloon up to $400,000.

The divorce wasn’t wholly one-sided, as Anderson will retain their shared house in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood and a 2004 Land Rover. Alvina will get the Houston residence and a 2022 Mazda.

The couple, who were married for 22 years, will have to sell a burial plot in California’s Inglewood Park Cemetery and split the profits, as their desire to be together eternally has, to say the least, changed.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Alvina first filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition in 2017 as the longtime couple tried to make it work once more.

However, she’d then initiate divorce again in March 2022. Days later, Anthony obliged as the proceedings lasted for several months. That’s when Alvina requested spousal support and wanted Anthony to pay for her legal fees, while he filed for a dissolution of the union and also cited irreconcilable differences.

There will be no child support as the couple’s kids –26-year-old Kyra and 22-year-old Nathan– aren’t minors.

The couple married in 1999, and Anthony recalled meeting his wife, a year younger than him, as a sophomore at Howard University. He showed up at her apartment to invite her friend to a party, and Alvina was there while the friend never showed up.

“I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.” Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did—and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was, “All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!” Anthony told Parade in 2021.

See how social media’s reacting to the astronomical monthly spousal support below.

Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In was originally published on cassiuslife.com