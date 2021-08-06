Angela Bassett Secured The Bag: She’s The Highest Paid Black Actress In TV Broadcast History [Photos]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett secured the bag after a lengthy round of negotiations for Fox’s flagship drama 9-1-1. Deadline reported that all series regulars on the show have locked in a pay increase ahead of Season 5. A major win for Angela Bassett making history as the highest paid Black actress in television broadcast history.

It is noted that Bassett took her price up to a staggering $450,000 an episode. That price is also said to be amongst the top salaries on network television for any actor, male or female. The Oscar-nominated actress is now recognized as the highest paid Black actress on a broadcast drama series.

Though her skills are obvious as one of the leads on the show, she has extended herself beyond acting on 9-1-1. Angela Bassett was also involved in the development of the series. The show’s creator Ryan Murphy produced the show with her in mind. Bassett serves as an executive producer on the show as well as its spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Kudos to Black women getting paid their worth. We have high hopes for Angela Bassett to receive even more flowers in the future from the Academy, which has snubbed her several times in the past. Nonetheless, Bassett is making room for talented actors of color to be recognized for their contributions in a major way. It has to feel amazing to know that after each long 12-hour day on set you’re bringing in nearly 500k per episode.

Congratulations are in order for Angela Bassett, reaching new milestones and looking fabulous doing it! Here’s a gallery of Angela Bassett’s gorgeous and wealthy photos to celebrate this major moment.

