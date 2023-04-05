Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Citing NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, NBA.com reports that Wiggins is close to returning after missing 21 games for reasons that went unspecified at first.

Wiggins spoke to the media about the importance of family and what it would take for him to get back on the court.

“When you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you, it requires your attention and your love, that’s my first priority,” Wiggins said. “My career, everything, family’s always first for me. It will always be that way. I felt like I was in a safe space to come back. We’ve got everything settled, not fully settled, but in a safe place where I can come back.”

“What he’s dealing with is some real sh-t,” an unnamed Warriors player told The Athletic last month.

Charania did provide more detail, saying that the 28-year-old forward was dealing with his father’s ill health and would attend a game this week before returning to the court.

Andrew’s father Mitchell was also an NBA player in the 80s, playing for five seasons for the Bulls, Rockets and 76ers.

His career was marred by a positive drug test for cocaine in 1986, which led to a two-and-a-half-year suspension from the league. Mitchell ultimately continued his career overseas with no further issues. The family settled in Canada, where Andrew was raised.

The Warriors have simply said that Wiggins was dealing with a personal matter. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the team was ready to welcome him back but would evaluate his condition as he makes his return. He told media last week that Wiggins has tried to stay in shape despite his absence.

“He’s been working out every day,” Kerr told media last week. “Beyond that, once he’s back, then our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is.”

Wiggins, who made the All-Star team for the first time last season, was averaging 17 points per game, 5 rebounds and just over 2 assists. He was shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from long range and is viewed as an important cog of the Warriors championship machine.

Wiggins hasn’t played since Feb. 14, the day before the All-Star break started.

As of Tuesday, the defending NBA champs are currently in the sixth spot overall in the Western Conference, with an identical record to the LA Clippers.

Twitter’s showing nothing but love to Andrew Wiggins as he makes his return to basketball. See the reactions below.

Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love was originally published on cassiuslife.com