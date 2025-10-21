AFTER 7 – Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

With harmonies that defined an era, After 7 brings pure R&B elegance to the open water.

From heartfelt ballads to smooth grooves, the trio delivers a show that reminds fans why their music remains a staple in every true soul collection.

Each note carries history — the warmth of “Ready or Not,” the passion of “Can’t Stop,” and the nostalgia of “Nights Like This.” As the waves move beneath the ship, After 7’s sound creates a rhythm all its own — intimate, timeless, and full of love.

Tonight, it’s not just a performance; it’s a celebration of real music that still feels as good as the first time you heard it.

1. One Night 2. Kickin’ It 3. Til You Do Me Right 4. Can He Love You Like This 5. Baby I’m for Real 6. Heat of the Moment 7. Can’t Stop 8. Sarah Smile 9. Never Too Much 10. Nights Like This 11. Whip Appeal 12. I Care About You 13. Ready or Not