Last night was the NBA Draft Lottery and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals where the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Denver Nuggets, but the league’s highest trending topic is still Morant.

It’s so top of mind that while Malika Andrews was interviewing commissioner Adam Silver about the league’s latest crop of talent, Morant’s gun flashing was a topic of discussion.

Like many NBA fans, Silver was completely astonished to see Morant show a firearm on Instagram Live for the second time in just a few months.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it,” he said.

Silver went on, explaining what the conversation he had with Morant was like after the first offense, thinking he left with an idea of how detrimental the situation was.

“Frankly most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media. The consequences there — an eight-game suspension was pretty serious. And something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time,” Silver said.

Silver also cited that it’s a bad look for Morant, because “millions if not tens of millions of kids.” are influenced by him. The commissioner didn’t give any hint of what the punishment would be but as an investigation into the validity of the clip intensifies, he’s “assuming the worst.”

As for Morant, he release an apology late last night that many fans don’t think is heartfelt and feels ingenuine.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” the statement delivered to Adrian Wojnarowski read.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the apology below.

Adam Silver Reveals “Shocked” Reaction To Ja Morant’s Gun-Flashing Video While Twitter Roasts His Apology was originally published on cassiuslife.com