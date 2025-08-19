According To Fivio Foreign, “Nas Is Not A Legend” X Clowns Him

At one time, Nas used to rap that Hip-Hop was dead. He might be saying that again after hearing what Brooklyn “rapper” Fivio Foreign said about him.

Speaking with “reformed” Nas hater Jim Jones on the debut episode of his podcast, Artist 2 Artist, the Dipset Capo brought up the Queens legend’s name, sparking Fivio Foreign to share a take he honestly should have kept to himself.

“I’m not saying that the man is wack, he’s not a legend,” the “What’s My Name” rapper said at around the 46:30 minute mark of the podcast episode. “I got a song with the n***a—I got a song on the album and the album got a Grammy. But I can’t sit there and say a Nas bar to you or a song.”

He then tried to save face, claiming that he liked “One Mic” off Nas’ 2001 album, Stillmatic.

“But I can,” Jones responded, adding that he could name songs from Nas’ music catalog. “I understand. That’s what I want the people to know—but I can ’cause Nas was my era. … I came up fucking with Nas. I know the Nas shit. … But moving forward, I started a whole new era in a whole new genre and a generation of people. I just be doing me.”

Fivio Foreign’s comments about Nas come after Jones brought up Esco’s name during an appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ podcast while discussing his achievements in his music career.

“They forget, I got a hell of a catalog. Gold records, platinum records. … Check my track record. Then check everybody else track record,” he said. “If you want to go to the Billboard entries, pull up Nas’ Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries.”

As a solo artist, Jones has two songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including 2006’s “We Fly High,” which peaked at No. 5. In contrast, Nas has 27 Hot 100 entries and two top 10 entries. Now, some of those Nas records saw him as a featured artist on both of those songs, while Jones was the solo artist on his.

Jim Jones has also been talking recklessly about Nas lately.

Still, Hip-Hop social media has been dragging Fivio Foreign; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

According To Fivio Foreign, "Nas Is Not A Legend" X Clowns Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

