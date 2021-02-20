WATCH: United Airlines flight explodes dropping debris over Colorado, lands safely

A United Airlines plane experienced engine trouble on Saturday landed safely at Denver International Airport after shedding debris over several neighborhoods in Broomfield, Colorado, about 25 miles west of Denver.
United flight 328, A Boeing 777, took off from Denver International Airport at 2:49 p.m. ET Saturday headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to United’s website. The aircraft safely returned to the Denver International Airport after the right engine exploded and triggered mayday calls from the cockpit.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported with large debris narrowly missing houses in the Denver suburb. None of 241 people on board were injured either.
“Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries on board, and we will share more information as it becomes available,” United spokesperson David Gonzalez said in a statement.
Here are some of the pictures from the explosion and debris from U328.
1. Engine debris from U328
Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021
2. The view from inside the plane…. WOW!!
3. An excited group of passengers and crew landed back at DIA
BREAKING— Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021
This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA
Passengers cheer.
You can see damage to right engine.
Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ
4. Mayday calls from inside the cockpit
LISTEN: Mayday call from crew of United flight 328 https://t.co/TRtz0bygsJ— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 20, 2021
5. Amazing video of debris falling down
@broomfieldnews @BroomfieldPD @9NEWS we were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the airplane and pieces of the plane started falling pic.twitter.com/9nRg3UgUmV— Claire Armstrong (@BAREESTHETICSCO) February 20, 2021
6. Very close call….
BREAKING: Giant metal engine piece just landed in this Broomfield person's yard after plane flying over experienced explosion @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZpZkXClFlr— Kieran Cain (@KieranCain) February 20, 2021
7. Video of the plane on fire before exploding
8. More of the engine parts
United Airlines Flight UA 328 was over #Broomfield at 10:08 & diverted back to Denver International Airport DIA— Saad Abedine 🤬😷🤟🏼 (@SaadAbedine) February 20, 2021
Giant metal engine piece landed in this yard at 136th & Sheridan after the plane flying over experienced an explosion https://t.co/dahj1DIrNF pic.twitter.com/vWXkuBcJje
9. The plane short after exploding over Denver
BREAKING: Explosion in plane over Denver, giant metal falls from sky in Broomfield in a yard from this aircraft pic.twitter.com/J60Np0wEfG— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 20, 2021
10. Dashcam video of U328 exploding… Crazy to watch!!
DASHCAM VIDEO: Zach Allen shared this video with CBS4 showing the moments before a part of a plane exploded over Broomfield sending debris onto neighborhoods.— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) February 20, 2021
STORY: https://t.co/oB98PDdmsy pic.twitter.com/yep5TTNMzS
11. Another look at debris
These pictures are wild. According to reports, plane debris fell from the sky and landed in different neighborhoods in Denver https://t.co/aRKtJP4q7u pic.twitter.com/8EC6DesIZ2— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 20, 2021