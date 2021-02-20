WATCH: United Airlines flight explodes dropping debris over Colorado, lands safely

A United Airlines plane experienced engine trouble on Saturday landed safely at Denver International Airport after shedding debris over several neighborhoods in Broomfield, Colorado, about 25 miles west of Denver.

United flight 328, A Boeing 777, took off from Denver International Airport at 2:49 p.m. ET Saturday headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to United’s website. The aircraft safely returned to the Denver International Airport after the right engine exploded and triggered mayday calls from the cockpit.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported with large debris narrowly missing houses in the Denver suburb. None of 241 people on board were injured either.

“Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries on board, and we will share more information as it becomes available,” United spokesperson David Gonzalez said in a statement.

Here are some of the pictures from the explosion and debris from U328.

