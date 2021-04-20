CBD, aka cannabidiol, is the non-intoxicating compound of the cannabis plant ( , aka cannabidiol, is the non-intoxicating compound of the cannabis plant ( Healthline) Not to be confused with commonly used cannabis that contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that gives you a high feel, CBD is harmless.

CBD has become a standout ingredient. In the food world, you can find CBD-infused pastries, cakes, treats and beverages. While wellness aficionados use CBD in the form of drops, creams, lotions, and more. The ingredient is said to be a natural alternative that can alleviate everything between chronic pain to arthritis and anxiety to depression, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Not to mention, it has also become the newest sensation in skincare. It’s not hard to find various beauty products made with CBD because of its amazing benefits. Paula’s Choice shares that CBD helps to reduce breakouts, decrease signs of aging, and addresses redness and skin sensitivity.

In an effort to help you hop on the 4/20 bandwagon sans the effects of getting high, we’ve compiled nine of the best CBD beauty brands. From skincare to bodycare essentials, these products may very well become staple products in your routine. Grab your credit card and get ready to stock up your beauty arsenal.

9 CBD Products To Incorporate Into Your Spring Beauty Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com