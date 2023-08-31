105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Can we take a second to pay homage to

Ashanti

and her jaw-dropping swimsuit Instagram pictures? The “Foolish” singer seems to be always on vacation, and every time she hits the beach, she serves legs, hips, and everything else in fashionable bikinis.

Ashanti stepped on the music scene in the early 2000s, belting high notes and making bops like nobody’s business. Her eponymous debut album sold over 500,000 copies and put her on the map as the Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B. From then on, Ashanti has been etched in our memory as the artist who wrote the soundtrack to many of our teenage and young adult lives. And now, she’s a 42-year-old woman who is still on the grind and is also a walking and talking billboard for the saying “black don’t crack.”

If you peruse Ashanti’s Instagram, you will find that the diva hasn’t seemed to age a lick. In fact, the “Baby” crooner is getting better with time, and her vacation photos prove it. The author has the work-life balance thing down pact as she always travels to an inclusive island to celebrate or relax. And whenever she graces said island, she brings the heat in a fierce bikini that causes the internet to buzz. She recently posted a picture of herself posing on a boat on the island of Curaçao, and of course, she was rocking a chic Versace bikini that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination.

So, in honor of Ashanti’s steamy vacation looks and body-serving bikini posts, we’ve decided to round up a few pictures that show the “Rain on Me” vocalist displaying her shapely figure in an array of settings and beach ensembles that will make you dream of your next vacation. Jump in below to get your life!

8 Times Ashanti Served Curves In Stylish Bikinis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com