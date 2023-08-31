8 Times Ashanti Served Curves In Stylish Bikinis

Can we take a second to pay homage to Ashanti and her jaw-dropping swimsuit Instagram pictures? The “Foolish” singer seems to be always on vacation, and every time she hits the beach, she serves legs, hips, and everything else in fashionable bikinis.
Ashanti stepped on the music scene in the early 2000s, belting high notes and making bops like nobody’s business. Her eponymous debut album sold over 500,000 copies and put her on the map as the Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B. From then on, Ashanti has been etched in our memory as the artist who wrote the soundtrack to many of our teenage and young adult lives. And now, she’s a 42-year-old woman who is still on the grind and is also a walking and talking billboard for the saying “black don’t crack.”
If you peruse Ashanti’s Instagram, you will find that the diva hasn’t seemed to age a lick. In fact, the “Baby” crooner is getting better with time, and her vacation photos prove it. The author has the work-life balance thing down pact as she always travels to an inclusive island to celebrate or relax. And whenever she graces said island, she brings the heat in a fierce bikini that causes the internet to buzz. She recently posted a picture of herself posing on a boat on the island of Curaçao, and of course, she was rocking a chic Versace bikini that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination.
So, in honor of Ashanti’s steamy vacation looks and body-serving bikini posts, we’ve decided to round up a few pictures that show the “Rain on Me” vocalist displaying her shapely figure in an array of settings and beach ensembles that will make you dream of your next vacation. Jump in below to get your life!
1. Ashanti in a Pink Versace Bikini
Ashanti was moisturized and fine in this pink Versace bikini as she posed fiercely on a boat in Curaçao.
2. Black and Beige Bikini
Ashanti toasted her mother’s birthday in a black and beige bikini that featured a swirl design. She paired this vacation garb with a wide-brim floppy hat and black sunglasses.
3. Sequin Bikini
Ashanti shined in this sequin bikini that gave off mermaid vibes. Her fresh face gave her entire look a natural glow.
4. Green Bikini
Ashanti emanated queen vibes in this green bikini that she complemented with multi-printed kimono and gold accessories.
5. Orange Crochet Bikini
The color orange and Ashant’s skin go together well. While relaxing in Abu Dhabi, the artist worked an orange crochet bikini with a matching coverup and a wide-brim floppy hat.
6. Mint Tiger Print Bikni
The Bahamas wasn’t ready for Ashanti and her oiled-up body in this mint and gold metallic bikini look. Her matching sunglasses and oversized gold hoop earrings set this entire look off!
7. Purple Bikini
How gorgeous was Ashanti in this purple and sheer God Save Queens bikini?! Her body was giving, and her vacation glow was on point!
8. Seashell Bikini
This seashell string bikini by Olivia London Swimwear took the cake! The intricate top design fit Ashanti’s bust area perfectly. The mogul paired this swim look with gold hoop earrings, white sunglasses, and several bangle bracelets.