7 Shocking Celebrity Lawsuits We Won’t Soon Forget

Society’s relationship with the idea of celebrity is quite complicated, mainly in the sense that negative press is just as salacious in comparison to the good news — actually, greater in most cases!

From Kanye teasing breach of contract battles with both adidas and Gap, to the hair-raising allegations of child molestation being thrown at comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, let’s just say a lot is currently happening on a legal front when it comes to many of our melanated entertainers.

A lot of people on social media have been expressing similar sentiments as the Twitter user above in regards to the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears. It’s the latest example of bright talents in the industry over the years that somehow found the misfortune of making a turn down the wrong path. Murder, sexual assault, perjury, child endangerment, spousal abuse — you name it, there’s a good chance we can name someone famous that’s been accused of the allegation.

At a time when everything is being put on front street, we look back on some of the most shocking celebrity lawsuits that won’t be slipping our minds anytime soon. Some were found guilty as charged, while others surprisingly got off scott-free. Each of these cautionary tales however teaches us the valuable lesson that crime simply doesn’t pay, even for the rich and famous.

Take a look at 7 shocking celebrity lawsuits that will forever be etched in the minds of the general public, including a now-infamous Bronco ride that led to the trial of the century, a handful of musicians that disappointed their fanbases and a hate crime hoax that even ruined one TV star’s career:

