7 Fly Celebrity Sagittarius That Ooze Style

The charismatic celebrity Sagittarius is one of a kind. Not only do they have the personality to win over the crowd, but they also know a thing or two about style. Born between November 22 and December 21, this zodiac sign is full of fire. Some of this sign’s personality traits include adaptability and flexibility. Sagittariuses love to travel and are always searching for intellectual and spiritual adventures. They are open individuals and some of the most remarkable humans you’ll meet, but they will read you to filth if you cross them.
A few of our favorite celebrities are Sagittarius, and they are at the top of their game in all aspects. Some of the stars who lead the pack are Teyana Taylor, Jay-Z, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Their fashion, coupled with their ingenious nature, make them one of the trendiest zodiac signs in the group. This exciting sign is known for being the ultimate storyteller, which makes them excel in the arts. Their creative ability also shows up in their attire, as these wanderlusts can create spiffy looks.
Celebrity Sagittarius We Love
When we think of the ultimate Sagittarius, Janelle Monae comes to mind. The singer is innovative in every sense of the word, and she embodies the fun and carefree trait of the zodiac. The “Lipstick Lover” crooner is unafraid to push boundaries and be an individual. Her art is otherworldly, and her fashion is phenomenal. Monae bursts onto the scene with her black and white monochromatic costumes and popping red lipstick that will forever live rent-free in our psyches. Since then, she’s climbed to the top of our favorite list in music and style.
Jump in below to check out other fly celebrity Sagittarius that we adore!
1. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor is the queen of style and innovation. The multihyphenate dances to the own beat of her drum (figuratively and literally) and will go down in history as a trendsetter.
2. Jay-ZSource:Love & Marriage DC
There is no Sagittarius list without HOV on it. The mogul has been at the forefront of style since his inception. He is the ultimate storyteller, and when it comes to his fashion, he reigns.
3. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monae has dominated various red carpet with some of the most jaw-dropping fashions. Her flirty style and brave spirit make her one of our favorite Sagittarius ever!
4. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson is our girl, hands down. The former HelloBeautiful cover star exudes confidence in whatever she is rocking, making her the quintessential Sagittarius. The actress is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside, but don’t cross her because she will put you in your place.
5. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty
Zoe Kravitz’s aura speaks for itself. Her beauty and chic swag are one for the books, and when it comes to being a stylish, creative individual, she wins.
6. Tyra BanksSource:Getty
Tyra Banks is fashion. The model-turned-entrepreneur set a modish tone for Black girls years ago, and she is still dominating the game with her ingenuity and top-model attributes.
7. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith will forever be our style muse. She’s a vibe, whether rocking a bald head or donning her curls. The veteran actress is all about creativity and looks good if dressed in loose clothing while rocking out with a band on stage or flaunting her curves in a form-fitting gown on the red carpet.