Tracee Ellis Ross never lets her foot off the gas! She posted bikini pictures to her Instagram from her quarantined style “pool day”…no pool and no friends.

She captioned the post, “Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”

The actress is far from shy when showing off her curves and constantly reminds us that’s she’s fine, fabulous, and fit.

Here are 7 moments of thirst trap appreciation for Tracee!

SEE ALSO:

Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number: Tracee Ellis Ross Being Over 40 Hasn’t Hurt Her Career

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself” From The Upcoming Film ‘The High Note’

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories To The Lineup!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

7 Bikini Thirst Trap Appreciation Moments From Tracee Ellis Ross [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com