6 Times Coco Jones Gave Us Undeniable Y2K At Fashion Week

Coco Jones is an actress, singer, fashionista, and overall it girl. The ‘ICU’ singer has been on her grind since her days on Disney’s Let It Shine. And now, our girl is shining brighter than ever.
Many of us were introduced to Coco Jones as the ambitious and fashionable Hillary Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air. Coco’s unique portrayal of the beloved character had an undeniable swag that garnered much praise. With a flair that translates into her real life, the multi-hyphenate trendsetter serves body and face daily, and we can’t get enough of her bold aura. Her songs, acting skills, audacious fashions, and bubbly personality make her our celebrity obsession.
Coco’s style is classic and sexy with a touch of nostalgia. The “What I Didn’t Tell You” crooner gives us that 90’s R&B look that we will never grow tired of. If Aaliyah, Lil Kim, and Destiny’s Child had a fashion baby, it would look like Coco Jones.
Coco Jones Style
In her HelloBeautiful cover story, the star revealed that playing Hillary Banks in Bel-Air influenced her style choices. “Playing Hillary taught me so much about fashion and being more courageous. Because sometimes I’m like, let me just go simple black. But being Hillary, I was like, I don’t wear anything black. I want to really tap into colors because this is so fun. And it makes me feel more alive,” Jones said.
“I love to be girly and I love to be skintight. Because look, I don’t be over here monitoring what I eat for fun, I’m trying to look good. So, I want to look girly, and I want it to be skintight, so I can show off my shape. Especially when I’m in the gym. When I’m in the gym for real you’re gonna know about it. I’m gonna get it from the rooftops!” she exclaims.
Recently, the melanated vocalist stepped out at New York Fashion Week fashionably slaughtering everything in her way. Jones served fancy ensembles that gave us Y2K feels. The soloist played no games in garbs by Laquan Smith, Sergio Hudson, and Lapointe, to name a few. Get a dose of her recent looks below.
6 Times Coco Jones Gave Us Undeniable Y2K At Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Pretty Little Thing Crocodile DressSource:Getty
Coco Jones attended the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show, rocking a halter-neck crocodile mini dress and black leather boots. Her updo and the vibe of this look oozed classic style.
2. 3.1 Phillip LimSource:Getty
Coco Jones served at the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show, rocking a low-waist skirt, a white crop top, white boots, and a blue jacket. The actress took us back to the 2000s with this look, and we love it!
3. Sergio HudsonSource:Getty
Can we say young Naomi Campbell?! Coco Jones gave 90s supermodel in this getup! The singer showed off her long, toned limbs in this dress, and she looked fabulous!
4. MoschinoSource:Getty
This is a look that Aaliyah would approve. Jones showed off her flat stomach and slamming body in this Moschino look she sported to the VMAs.
5. All White Strapless GownSource:Getty
This gorgeous gown looks like it came from a 1999-2000s red carpet. The star looked carefree in this dress, and we love that it was simple yet bold.
6. Laquan Smith
Coco Jones did not play fair in this Laquan Smith sequin look. It’s giving a bit of vintage high fashion with a touch of Lil Kim. Perfection!