6 Stylish Aries We Love

It’s officially Aries season! As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for doing it big with their dynamic personalities and their adventurous spirits. A few zodiac sites like Allure predict that this year, people born under the confident sign will step into big career opportunities. Love may also come knocking for those living the single life.

There’s so much to love about the spunky, confident, and zealous bravado of an Aries

Ruled by the planet Mars, Aries individuals are known for their courage, strength and determination. They are passionate, energetic and enthusiastic about life.

They love to take risks and embrace new experiences, and they are not afraid to speak their minds and stand up for what they believe in.

When it comes to a good challenge, Aries thrive on beating the obstacles in front of them. They are also known for their competitive nature and their stellar leadership skills.

Some of our favorite Aries celebrities have embodied these traits on and off the red carpet.

Halle Bailey is an Aries with serious style

Take, Halle Bailey for example. The star, born March 27, has been dominating the music industry and Hollywood.

Singing alongside her older sister as Chloe X Halle, the Atlanta native has created Billboard charting hits with singles like “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It.” Now, Ms. Bailey is gearing up to make her acting debut in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

During an interview with E! News in 2022, the Aries beauty talked about the excitement and “pressure” that she felt taking on Ariel’s iconic character.

“I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people,” she said, adding, “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

Earlier this month, the multi-talented celeb, who will be celebrating her 22nd birthday soon, was spotted at Vanity Fair’s Night For Young Hollywood party looking like a divine snack. The loc’d goddess showed up dressed to impress in a stunning Mônot gown that showed off her chiseled abs and physique. Bailey wore her locs styled in a half-down and half-up look.

Ms. Bailey isn’t the only fashionable Aries giving head-turning looks on the red carpet. Here are a few more well-known fire signs that are thriving in their careers and sporting serious style while doing so.

