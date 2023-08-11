50 Years of Hip Hop: Dive into Podcasts Celebrating the Culture From The Urban One Podcast Network 8/11/23

Join us in commemorating half a century of legendary stories, memorable moments, and Hip Hop’s Fifty Year run. On the official birthday of Hip Hop, we’re thrilled to present a curated selection of episodes from the Urban One Podcast Network.
From engaging discussions about Biggie and Tupac on The Morning Hustle Podcast to diving deep into the story of Eazy E and NWA on the Backstory podcast with Colby Colb, this list is a tribute to the icons, the pioneers, and the game-changers who made Hip Hop. But our celebration doesn’t stop there, we’re celebrating the artists carrying the torch for the next fifty years.
Listen to DJ Misses and nationally syndicated radio personality Incognito on the New and Making Noise podcast when Latto stopped by to give us a glimpse into her plans for the rest of 2023, and the exciting news that Offset and QC’s beef has been squashed show that Hip hop is far from over.
Fifty years ago, DJ Kool Herc ignited a cultural revolution with a back-to-school party that marked the birth of Hip Hop. Over the years, we’ve laughed, cried, and cheered as unknown artists became global superstars in a blink of an eye making Hip Hop the number one genre worldwide. As the largest distributor of cultural content, Urban One proudly presents this handpicked collection of original podcasts that document Hip Hop’s Journey.
Here Are 5 Episodes you missed on the Urban One Podcast Network:
1. Backstory: The story of Eazy E and NWA: Part 1 “The Foundation of The Legacy”
In this episode Colby Colb explores the story behind one of the greatest collection of music artists NWA and the legacy they built collectively. It starts with a lucky drug dealer in Compton who was tired of hustling and wanted to use his drug proceeds to get into the music business. He saw the success RunDmc was having and had an idea for a supergroup with Ice Cube, DJ Yella and MC Ren surrounding a DJ/Producer Dr. Dre. They conquered the music business on their own terms and was so controversial with their song “F*ck The Police” that the FBI came after them. This is their story, comradely around Hip Hop led to stunning success and an incredible musical and cultural legacy.
LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/backstory-with-colby-colb to learn more.
2. The Morning Hustle: Happy 50th Birthday Hip-Hop; 9th Wonder Joins TMH; Offset and QC Settle Beef
It is Friday and The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian wish Hip-Hop a Happy 50th Birthday. Who ever thought that hip-hop would make it this far? DJ Kool Herc had a back to school party on August 11, 1973 and we celebrate that day as the birthday of hip-hop. Offset has decided to drop his lawsuit from Quality Control and leave all of his previous music behind and now he is solely signed to Motown Records. It also seems that their beef between QC, Offset and Quavo is being squashed. Super producer, DJ, college professor, 9th Wonder joins The Morning Hustle to talk to Lore’l and Kyle Santillian about the 50th Birthday of hip-hop. He talks about what hip-hop has contributed to society, not just in music. 9th Wonder also talks about how to preserve hip-hop and keep it alive. He wants artists to get back to the fundamentals of hip-hop and music.
LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/the-morning-hustle to learn more.
3. Dead End Hip Hop: Rap’s Best Remixes
Tonight Rod will go through a list of some of the Top Remixes in Hip-Hop and the crew will debate on if these tracks were truly better than their original versions or if they flopped.
LISTEN NOW: https://open.spotify.com/show/Dead End Hip Hop to learn more
4. New And making Noise: Rip Her Out The Plastic Cuz She’s Acting Brand New
This week on New And Making Noise, Incognito and DJ Misses welcomes Big Latto to the studio! Latto discusses her 2023 goals, releasing new music, preparing for future acting roles, and expanding her portfolio by becoming an entrepreneur.
LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/new-and-making-noise to learn more.
5. Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean
Rapper Big Sean discusses being a first time dad on this episode of Small Doses: Side Effects of Being a New Father. The Grammy-nominated artist welcomed his first child, Noah Hasani, with singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko last November.
LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/small-doses-with-amanda-seales to learn more.