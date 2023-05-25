5 Reasons Why Tina Turner Was A Style And Hair Icon

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Turner left a lasting impression on the world. She will forever be remembered for her art, immeasurable talent, resilience, fashion, and beauty. She stepped on the scene as Anna Mae Bullock and the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and later blossomed in her solo career as Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and may we add – style.

Turner’s ensembles and hair will go down in history as the blueprint for fashion. Her picture should be next to the definition of fierce in the dictionary. The “Better Be Good to Me” singer rocked to her own beat by sporting unique fly looks that have often been emulated. She was among the first to popularize short fringe dresses, as she wore them often to shimmy and display her luscious long legs. Her wild hairstyles played into her rock star persona and set trends for the beauty industry that are still relevant today.

Whether sporting ash-washed denim jeans with 5-inch heels or slinging her honey-blonde spiked layered hair all around the stage, Turner did so with fashion finesse. And in case you forgot why she is one of the originators of the style, here are five reasons that show why Tuner’s fashion and hair were “Simple the Best.”

