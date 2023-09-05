5 Brandon Blackwood Purses You Need For Your Fall Looks

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Brandon Blackwood is more than just a fashion connoisseur. He’s a Black style artist who has made an indelible mark in the industry with his one-of-a-kind luxury designs. The Brooklyn native was at the forefront of the miniature bag trend, cranking out purses that made fashion statements and political ones. Fast forward years later, and Blackwood has leveled up with his mini bags and has even designed a

custom outfit

for the queen Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” The “Energy” singer has also been spotted toting his black and white checkered Kendrick Trunk mini purse, and for the jazzy designer, it’s been up since then.

The Brandon Blackwood Bag Is the Ultimate Fall Staple

Purses are a significant part of your ensemble. They are the perfect ending to your style story and can add spice to your attire. The right purse elevates your swag, gives it an edge, and sets it apart from the crowd. Bags can make or break a look, and our job is to ensure that your fall costume is equipped with the perfect tote.

The small purse trend has swept the fashion world and isn’t falling off anytime soon. These bags may be mini, but they pack a big punch when complementing your regalia. Brandon Blackwood has owned this fad and produced some stylish tiny bags that look good with almost any outfit.

Whether you are a simple purse person or prefer to push the boundaries regarding your totes, Brandon Blackwood has just what you need for a complete fall slay. Some of our personal favorites from the Brandon Blackwood collection include the Kendrick Trunk black and white checkered purse that Queen Bey sported (of course), the Kendrick Trunk denim tote that goes great with any denim piece, and any pop-colored Brandon Blackwood bag that is sure to brighten up most uniforms. Get into some other spiffy Brandon Blackwood bags below that will do your fall wardrobe justice.

