2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

Published on May 16, 2024

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The 2024 BET Awards nominations were announced, on May 16, and Drake leads the pack with seven nominations while his Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations across the BET Awards’ top categories.

2024 BET Award Nominations

While public opinion may have deemed Kendrick Lamar the winner of the epic clash of the titans that was Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, Drizzy came out on top with BET award nominations, including, “Album Of The Year” and multiple nods for his Sexyy Redd-assisted track Rich Baby Daddy, and the song that was the catalyst to their clash, First Person Shooter. As if hip-hop didn’t get enough beef for dinner, Drake and Kendrick will battle again for “Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.”

With a record-breaking tour and chart-topping album, it’s no surprise Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album would rake in multiple 2024 BET Award nominations, including “Album of the Year.” The competition is stiff in the female rap category with the biggest femcees in the game facing off against each other for the crown. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Sexxt Red, Latto, Ice Spice, and Doja Cat. It’s a statement-making placement for Doja, who sparked convo about how to categorize her artistry.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each have five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher are tied with four nominations respectively.

According to the official press release, “Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2024 “BET Awards,” will air LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/ PT.

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Album of the Year

Album of the Year Source:Getty

11:11                                                                           CHRIS BROWN

A GIFT & A CURSE                                                   GUNNA

AMERICAN DREAM                                                  21 SAVAGE

COMING HOME                                                         USHER

FOR ALL THE DOGS (SCARY HOURS EDITION) DRAKE

JAGUAR II                                                                  VICTORIA MONÉT

MICHAEL                                                                    KILLER MIKE

PINK FRIDAY 2                                                          NICKI MINAJ

2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Source:Getty

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

MUNI LONG

SZA

TYLA

VICTORIA MONÉT

3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Source:Getty

BRENT FAIYAZ

BRYSON TILLER

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

FRIDAYY

OCTOBER LONDON

USHER

4. Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Source:Getty

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SEXYY RED

5. Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Source:Getty

21 SAVAGE

BURNA BOY

DRAKE

FUTURE

GUNNA

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL WAYNE

 

6. Video of the Year     

Video of the Year      Source:Getty

AGORA HILLS                                    DOJA CAT

ALL MY LIFE                                      LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

BARBIE WORLD                                NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE (WITH AQUA)

BONGOS                                            CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION

FIRST PERSON SHOOTER             DRAKE FEAT. J. COLE

GOOD GOOD                                    USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE

ON MY MAMA                                    VICTORIA MONÉT

RICH BABY DADDY                          DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA

7. Best New Artist

Best New Artist Source:Getty

41

4BATZ

AYRA STARR

BOSSMAN DLOW

FRIDAYY

OCTOBER LONDON

SEXYY RED

TYLA

