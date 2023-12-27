2023 Fashion Trends To Take Into The New Year: Denim, Oversized Blazers, Faux Leather, And More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

2023 fashion trends

were a mix of nostalgia with a touch of comfort, fun, individuality, and luxury.

For many, 2023 was a return back outside. As the world continued – and continues – to emerge from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so did events, get-togethers, and dinner parties.

Invites and RSVP requests were everywhere this year. To paraphrase the words of the late Andre Leon Talley in 2023, “We had a lot to do and had to be dressed. We needed new clothes.”

2023 fashion trends the girlies took ‘outside’

The increase in external activities and the need to be back outside led to fashion themes reflecting the transformative nature of our communities and society. In other words, we were ready to turn up, celebrate life, and dress for the occasion.

Our nostalgic, pre-pandemic past manifested in 2023 fashion trend’s return to Y2K and retro styling. Relaxed outfits, cozy couture, and comfy casual ensembles found their way to the streets as many of us refused to leave the comfort we’d developed over the past few years home. And, the excitement of finally returning to in-person events, restaurants, and the like led to over-the-top vibes, luxury fabrics and high-end details, and embellished, structured ‘fits.

Kelly Rowland wears a neutral comfy casual look just a few days after slaying the “Wonka” premiere in L.A.

2023 fashion trends to take into the new year.

These 2023 fashion themes gave the girlies inspiration for the fire drops on the runways, red carpets, and streets. Y2K themes made belts, low-hanging jeans, crop tops for every season, and mini-skirts the hottest craze. Cozy couture led to head-to-toe denim, wide-leg pants, and hooded dresses and bodysuits. And over-the-top vibes helped fashionistas slay in faux fabrics like leather and fur, fringe and sequin details, metallics, monochromatic moments, and sheer looks.

Beyonce rocks PatBo and the 2023 monochromatic denim trend while promoting the Renaissance film in Brazil on December 23.

While we had great fashion moments and trends this year, some stick out as must-haves for 2024. See our celebrity gallery of 2023 trends with staying power. Scroll to see more on how to define your style in the year.

2023 Fashion Trends To Take Into The New Year: Denim, Oversized Blazers, Faux Leather, And More