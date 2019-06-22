The incoming 2019 rooking class of the NBA is packed with young talent, emphasis on the youth part as evidenced by their lack of Hip-Hop knowledge. When challenged on trying to guess the name of famed Atlanta duo Outkast , the draftees failed miserably but that’s to be expected due to age.

ESPN invited the rookies to a game where they had to guess several key figures and culture items from the 1990s and it was clear that these twenty-somethings were not exposed to some of the references although some of their parents surely lived through it. It was when Outkast was flashed on the screen in the lighthearted game where the gang somewhat stumbled.

It’s all in good fun and the moment began trending on Twitter Saturday (June 22) for good reason. We’ve collected some of the reactions from the social media network below.

We took "Name the 90's" to the #NBADraft and these NBA players are WAY younger than you thought 😂 pic.twitter.com/e4aJ5hkag0 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

2019 NBA Draft Class Didn’t Know Who Outkast Was, Old Head Twitter Is Distraught #Outkast was originally published on hiphopwired.com