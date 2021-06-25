20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

The world lost the legendary Michael Jackson 12 years ago today (June 25. While he is extremely missed, his legacy continues to live on through each generation. Also known as the King of Pop, fans remember Micheal for his dance moves and visuals, record-breaking hit singles and albums, and his electrifying performances. But here are some facts you may have not known.
1. MJ was a victim of physical abuse from his father as a child. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shed tears and claimed that he was so terrified of his father that he would often vomit when he saw him.
Source:false
2. His favorite animated character from childhood was Pinocchio.
Source:false
3. When MJ listened to the songs from his days in The Jackson 5, he said he sounded like “Minnie Mouse.”
Source:false
4. His middle name was Joseph – Michael Joseph Jackson.
Source:false
5. “Billie Jean” is allegedly based on a true story. MJ claims an obsessive fan tried to say he was the father of her child.
Source:false
6. His first song to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart was “Ben” in 1972.
Source:false
7. MJ was a huge Beatles fan. He paid $47 million for the publishing rights to the Beatles back catalogue in 1985 and sold a share of it to Sony in 1995 for $95 million.
Source:false
8. Get this… The costumes for the “Thriller” video came from the Salvation Army.
Source:false
9. Jackson invented and owns the patent for the special anti-gravity boots he wore that allowed him to lean forward extremely far in live performances of “Smooth Criminal.”
Source:false
10. MJ loved animals, and had several…strange pets. He had a python called Crusher, two llamas called Louis and Lola, and his most famous pet was Bubbles, the chimpanzee.
Source:false
11. Sources say MJ “borrowed” the Moonwalk from street dancers he saw outside a hotel.
Source:false
12. The original song title for “Thriller” was “Starlight.”
Source:false
13. Sources say MJ slept in an oxygen tent to live longer and for cosmetic purposes.
Source:false
14. MJ was a proud owner of a 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch that has a theme park, a menagerie, and a movie theater.
Source:false
15. “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin was one of MJ’s closest friends, and is the godfather of two of Jackson’s children.
Source:false
16. MJ’s estate signed a deal with Sony that gave them access to his unreleased recordings for $250 million.
Source:false
17. MJ often wore a black armband to remind people of the suffering of children around the world.
Source:false
18. The Los Angeles mansion he was renting just before he passed away once belonged to Sean Connery.
Source:false
19. MJ was allegedly a pretty avid reader… He was once accused by a library of owing $1 million in overdue book fines.
Source:false
20. Wikipedia, Twitter, and AOL’s Instant Messenger all crashed at 3:15PM on the day MJ died: June 25, 2009.