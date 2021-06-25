105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The world lost the legendary Michael Jackson 12 years ago today (June 25. While he is extremely missed, his legacy continues to live on through each generation. Also known as the King of Pop, fans remember Micheal for his dance moves and visuals, record-breaking hit singles and albums, and his electrifying performances. But here are some facts you may have not known.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson was originally published on globalgrind.com