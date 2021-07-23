Marlon Wayans started well before the 1992 comedy-drama classic Mo’ Money written by one of his older brother’s Damon Wayans. He also made his first appearance in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. We have continued to laugh our ass off at him from The Wayan’s Brothers to White Chicks to Netflix movies like Naked & Sextuplets.
The youngest of the Wayans Gang continues his comedic genius on stage as his comedy specials WOKE-ish hit Netflix in 2018 reminding people, he’s just not a funny actor with great timing.
In 2020, Marlon lost his Mother/birthday twin, This year he pens a message to his mother, “happiest heavenly birthday Mama. Your baby boy misses you with all his heart. I never really celebrated my birthday while you were here intentionally. Celebrating you was all that ever mattered to me. Born on your birthday… happy birthday STITCHES!!! Always made you laugh that big beautiful laugh. I was “special” you’d always say. And thank you for always making me feel that way. I’d cry but I know you are with me. Watching, guiding, protecting, elevating me. So in this moment woman I just want you to that I miss you. Your love, your laughs, your affection, your wisdom, our talks. My first love and my best love. I can never be empty because all you filled me with. Baby boy is doing alright. Living for you, loving like you. I know you’re smiling and laughing and dancing up there. And that alone warms my heart. Go eat a big ass cake diabetes-free and party with the greats. You deserve it. Just know I’m thinking of you, loving you, missing you… always. When it’s all said and done I’ll be looking for a you in the afterlife. A million wreaths, darltings, and sugtahs on your face and heart. Love you Marlton your Darlin.”
17 Times Marlon Wayans Shows Us He’s Funny & Fine was originally published on foxync.com
1.
2. Scary MovieSource:Getty
Shannon Elizabeth, Marlon Wayans, Carmen Electra und Shawn Wayans stehen am 12.9.2000 in Hamburg bei der Vorstellung ihres neuen Kinofilms “Scary Movie” , Keenen Ivory Wayans . (Photo by Ulrich Perrey/picture alliance via Getty Images) launch event,keenen ivory wayans,marlon wayans,carmen electra,hamburg – germany,shannon elizabeth
3. 2000 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
American comedians Shawn Wayans and his brother Marlon Wayans, the event’s hosts, at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, 7th September 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,actor,smiling,males,two people,fashion,event,comedian,radio city music hall,brother,human interest,arms outstretched,new york state,mtv video music awards,press room,sibling,marlon wayans,black ethnicity,black culture,2000,shawn wayans – actor – born 1971
4. White Chicks (2004)Source:WENN
White Chicks (2004)nDirected by Keenen Ivory WayansnShown: Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans (as Marcus Copeland and his brother Kevin, FBI agents deep undercover as high society debutantes Tiffany and Brittany)
5. Marlon WayansSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Inertviewing with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
6. USA – ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra’ – Premiere in Los AngelesSource:Getty
Actor Marlon Wayans arrives at the special screening of ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra’ held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,actor,movie,film screening,screening,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,mann theaters,red carpet event,marlon wayans,tcl chinese theatre,g.i. joe: the rise of cobra
7. Marlon Wayans Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy ClubSource:Getty
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – SEPTEMBER 10: Marlon Wayans performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 10, 2020 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,performance,new jersey,humor,brick wall,new brunswick – new jersey,marlon wayans,the stress factory,backdrop – artificial scene
8. Marlon – Season 2Source:Getty
MARLON — “FYC at UCB” — Pictured: (l-r) Essence Atkins, Marlon Wayans, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle at The UCB Theatre, Hollywood, CA, June 6, 2018 — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,arrival,radio,television show,smiling,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,event,choice,essence atkins,marlon wayans,season 2,2010-2019,bresha webb,2018,for your consideration event,riddle
9. Marlon – Season 2Source:Getty
MARLON — “Divorce Counseling” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Marlon Wayans as Marlon Wayne, Bresha Webb as Yvette, Essence Atkins as Ashley Wayne — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) indoors,color image,photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,california,humor,choice,living room,universal city,essence atkins,marlon wayans,season 2,2010-2019,fist bump,bresha webb,2018
10. Premiere Of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 07: Marlon Wayans arrives for the Premiere Of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” held at ArcLight Hollywood on August 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,arrival,film industry,blue,california,well-dressed,hollywood – california,event,suit,shoe,shirt,full suit,leather,black shoe,marlon wayans,white shirt,leather shoe,blue suit,white color,black color,arclight cinemas – hollywood,horsebit loafer
11. Premiere Of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Bresha Webb and Marlon Wayans attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” at ArcLight Hollywood on August 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,film industry,blue,california,well-dressed,females,striped,two people,dress,hollywood – california,three quarter length,suit,shirt,form fitted,form fitted dress,full suit,pink dress,sleeveless dress,spaghetti straps,lace – textile,lace dress,marlon wayans,white shirt,sleeveless,blue suit,bresha webb,white color,arclight cinemas – hollywood
12. 20th Annual Golden Trailer AwardsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Affion Crockett and Marlon Wayans attend the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards at Theatre at the Ace Hotel on May 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Golden Trailer Awards) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,california,city of los angeles,two people,marlon wayans,affion crockett,ace hotel downtown los angeles,golden trailer awards
13. Marlon Wayans performs during Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on March 30, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Source:Getty
14. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – February 08, 2019Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Marlon Wayans is seen on February 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,actor,california,city of los angeles,relaxation,two people,casual clothing,candid,celebrity sightings,jeans,jacket,denim,marlon wayans
15. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – November 8, 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans seen filming on location for ‘Respect’ at Rockefeller Center on November 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,two people,three quarter length,respect,celebrity sightings,rockefeller center,setting,filming,jennifer hudson,marlon wayans
16. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – November 8, 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: Marlon Wayans seen filming on location for ‘Respect’ at Rockefeller Center on November 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,respect,celebrity sightings,rockefeller center,setting,filming,marlon wayans