17 Times Marlon Wayans Shows Us He’s Funny & Fine

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Marlon Wayans started well before the 1992 comedy-drama classic Mo’ Money written by one of his older brother’s Damon Wayans. He also made his first appearance in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. We have continued to laugh our ass off at him from The Wayan’s Brothers to White Chicks to Netflix movies like Naked & Sextuplets.

The youngest of the Wayans Gang continues his comedic genius on stage as his comedy specials WOKE-ish hit Netflix in 2018 reminding people, he’s just not a funny actor with great timing.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson & Marlon Wayans Shine In Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ [TRAILER]

In 2020, Marlon lost his Mother/birthday twin, This year he pens a message to his mother, “happiest heavenly birthday Mama. Your baby boy misses you with all his heart. I never really celebrated my birthday while you were here intentionally. Celebrating you was all that ever mattered to me. Born on your birthday… happy birthday STITCHES!!! Always made you laugh that big beautiful laugh. I was “special” you’d always say. And thank you for always making me feel that way. I’d cry but I know you are with me. Watching, guiding, protecting, elevating me. So in this moment woman I just want you to that I miss you. Your love, your laughs, your affection, your wisdom, our talks. My first love and my best love. I can never be empty because all you filled me with. Baby boy is doing alright. Living for you, loving like you. I know you’re smiling and laughing and dancing up there. And that alone warms my heart. Go eat a big ass cake diabetes-free and party with the greats. You deserve it. Just know I’m thinking of you, loving you, missing you… always. When it’s all said and done I’ll be looking for a you in the afterlife. A million wreaths, darltings, and sugtahs on your face and heart. Love you Marlton your Darlin.”

RELATED: Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away

17 Times Marlon Wayans Shows Us He’s Funny & Fine was originally published on foxync.com