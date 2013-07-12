15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Happy 76th birthday, Bill Cosby!
Everything we need to know about life, we learned about it in the iconic sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Cliff taught us how to make a delicious sandwich. Claire taught us how to be a graceful mom and career woman. Theo taught us how not to hide a piercing from your dad. And the lesson go on and on!
Must Read: 5 Reasons To Avoid ‘Temptation’ At Work
We thank you Bill Cosby for everything you have taught us and we love you for your comedic patriarchal episodes that re-defined sitcoms then and now!
