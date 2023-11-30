Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

15 Black Movie Soundtracks As Good As The Film Itself

Published on November 30, 2023

The Bodyguard

Source: Fotos International / Getty

 

With much anticipation, Alice Walker’s powerful 1982 novel The Color Purple will be receiving yet another revival on film following Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated 1985 film of the same name. This time adapted from the 2005 Broadway iteration, 2023’s The Color Purple is sure to be filled with tons of great musical moments.

That’s not even considering the star-studded soundtrack, which was recently revealed to include musicians like Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Mary Mary, Missy Elliott, lead star Fantasia Barrino and a handful of others. Alicia Keys provides the lead single with a new track titled “Lifeline.”

 

 

We rounded up 15 soundtracks from classic Black films that are masterpieces in their own right, in some instances even outshining the movie itself — music from The Wiz and Super Fly for example superseded the movie’s success tenfold! Ranging from the blaxploitation era of the ’70s to the peak golden era of the ’90s, take a look below and see if we hit the right note with these selections.

List of the 15 Black film soundtracks that we believe are as good as the film it originally came from:

 

1. ‘Shaft’ (1971)

2. ‘Super Fly’ (1972)

3. ‘Claudine’ (1974)

4. ‘Sparkle’ (1976)

5. ‘The Wiz’ (1978)

6. ‘Wild Style’ (1983)

7. ‘Juice’ (1991/1992)

8. ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992)

9. ‘Waiting To Exhale’ (1995)

10. ‘Friday’ (1995)

11. ‘Soul Food’ (1997)

12. ‘Brown Sugar’ (2002)

13. ‘Hustle & Flow’ (2005)

14. ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006)

15. Black Panther (2018)

