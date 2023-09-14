12 Style Influencers Who Lit Up NYFW With Their Fierce Fashions

New York Fashion Week street style is where fashion trends take form. Another NYFW is in the books, and it did what it came to do – serve. Designers presented their collections in runway shows attended by the who’s who in the fashion industry.
While designers like Laquan Smith to Dundas World, Area, and more, put on extravagant displays on the catwalk, the streets had their own runway shows filled with fashionistas showing off their individual style.
Street style is the grassroots of fashion. It’s the muse for most brands. It’s a stage for those who rock to their own chic beat and don’t abide by the fashion rules. While many come to see the shows, most know that the actual event happens on the sidewalks.
This year, the NYFW street style was on another level as the influencers bombarded the city with their eclectic ensembles, forcing us to do a double take. Creativity was at its finest as these socialites worked prints, solid colors, metallics, and more. These times are not for the fashion faint of heart.
The girls and guys are taking chances and mixing looks that deserve to be in a magazine. It’s an era where anything goes in style if you know how to, and these fashionistas ate up NYFW and left not a morsel to spare.
“I live for the runway, which means that I bounce from show to show and need to be wearing something that helps me do this effortlessly,” explains HB style writer Lauren E. Williams, who has covered shows from Harlem’s Fashion Row to Essence Fashion House to Bruce Glenn. “I would describe my style as fashionable, trendy, functional, and comfortable. I wore a lot of high-waisted pants with baggy pocket details to keep things like my phone, my notepad, blazers that always gave me a structured and sophisticated look, and then that one over-the-top outfit that gave people something to talk about once I met somebody at the show.”
From suit and tie combos to blazers, zebra prints, and more, jump in below to get a dose of the street style that had us in a fashion frenzy.
1. Nasteha and Nuni
If style were a crime, Natesha and Nuni would be locked up. These multi-print ensembles are fierce; we are sure the ladies commanded the NYC streets in these looks.
2. Tashira
Tashira stole the NYFW show in this color-blocked outfit that she paired with metallic silver boots. Bright colors are always a good idea, and Tashira gave sophistication and sass in this garb.
3. Taylor Lewis
NYFW was not ready for this fabulous slay that Taylor served. This tailored suit set, tie, and boot combo was genius. In a city full of dresses and skirts, Taylor stood out.
4. Cassan
An oversized blazer as a dress is always an excellent choice because it eliminates the challenge of matching the jacket with pants or a skirt. Cassan nailed this cream coat with gold metallic Jimmy Choo boots, a matching bag, and sunglasses.
5. Tracey Wiley
Prints are always in, and Tracey did her thing in this zebra frock. She added purple metallic scrunched boots and black oversized sunglasses to complement her look. Fly!
6. Nancy
Nancy gave NYFW an unforgettable white and silver look that couldn’t be denied. The pantsuit represented business, and the metallic accents screamed fabulous.
7. Kela WalkerSource:Courtesy of @kelawalker
Kela Walker dished out major style on the streets of NYC in this textured set that accented her curvy body. Her glasses, purse, shoes, and necklace added sass to her already jazzy look. Pressure!
8. Kahlana Barfield
Kahlana Barfield is thee ultimate fashion and style influencer. Pictured above in one of this season’s hottest trends- denim, Barfield is a permanent fixture at NYFW, and for good reason.
9. Lauren E. Williams
HB writer Lauren E. Williams is so popular in these fashion streets, she has to run from show to show. And you better believe she is serving a lewk along the way!
10. Tiffany M. Battle
Style influencer Tiffany M. Battle’s style speaks for itself. She is known for her high-quality content, beaded braids, and undeniable fashions. She works best with bold prints, bright colors, and statement-making accessories.
11. Joce Blake
HB writer Joce Blake has been slaying NYFW with her flamboyant style, curves, and melanin. She is a street-style standout with fun accessories and paired pieces that make you wish you could shop her closet.
12. Micaéla Verrelien
One click on Micaéla Verrelien’s Instagram page and you’ll be hooked. This sexy stylista serves bawdy and lewks for days. Whether she’s sporting a vintage Chanel bag at the Chanel Beauty activation or an Anthropologie diva suit, her page is like a style lookbook.