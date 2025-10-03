It’s getting chilly outside, and the signs of fall are all around us. The leaves are turning brilliant shades of orange and red, and the cool breeze signals the end of Hot Girl/City Boy Summer.

But don’t worry, because this shift in the season means one thing: cuffing season is officially here! It’s time to cozy up, build that roster, and secure your new bae for the colder months ahead.

Whether you’re planning romantic city adventures with your potential boo or snuggling up for cozy nights in, having the perfect vibe is essential. From late-night drives to cuddle sessions on the couch, you need the right playlist to set the mood and keep things warm.

Lucky for you, we’ve got all the best music to help you set the tone for every moment this cuffing season. So grab your favorite blanket, light those candles, and get ready to vibe out with the perfect soundtrack for love!

Here are 12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season!

1. Snooze – SZA 2. Sure Thing – Miguel 3. Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun) – Janet Jackson 4. Residuals – Chris Brown 5. Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me) – Donell Jones 6. Made For Me – Muni Long 7. Wus Good / Curious – PARTYNEXTDOOR 8. Moment of Your Life (feat. Coco Jones) – Brent Faiyaz 9. Can U Handle It? – Usher 10. Fire & Desire – Drake 11. Prove It – 21 Savage & Summer Walker 12. Good Luck Charm – Jagged Edge