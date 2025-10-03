Listen Live

Breaking News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison
Entertainment

12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season

Published on October 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Loving millennial black couple relaxing together on sofa at home

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

It’s getting chilly outside, and the signs of fall are all around us. The leaves are turning brilliant shades of orange and red, and the cool breeze signals the end of Hot Girl/City Boy Summer.

But don’t worry, because this shift in the season means one thing: cuffing season is officially here! It’s time to cozy up, build that roster, and secure your new bae for the colder months ahead.

Related Stories

Whether you’re planning romantic city adventures with your potential boo or snuggling up for cozy nights in, having the perfect vibe is essential. From late-night drives to cuddle sessions on the couch, you need the right playlist to set the mood and keep things warm.

Lucky for you, we’ve got all the best music to help you set the tone for every moment this cuffing season. So grab your favorite blanket, light those candles, and get ready to vibe out with the perfect soundtrack for love!

Here are 12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season!

 

12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Snooze – SZA

2. Sure Thing – Miguel

3. Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun) – Janet Jackson

4. Residuals – Chris Brown

5. Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me) – Donell Jones

6. Made For Me – Muni Long

7. Wus Good / Curious – PARTYNEXTDOOR

8. Moment of Your Life (feat. Coco Jones) – Brent Faiyaz

9. Can U Handle It? – Usher

10. Fire & Desire – Drake

11. Prove It – 21 Savage & Summer Walker

12. Good Luck Charm – Jagged Edge

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Celebrity

Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter & Prosecutors Push For 11 Years

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close