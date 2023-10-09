12 Easy Halloween Costumes

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like me, and dressing for Halloween feels like a task, check out one of these easy Halloween costumes that might be perfect for you.

While I enjoy a trick or treat (emphasize on the treat), the reality is that some of us don’t have the time (or the desire) to indulge in Halloween costume dress-up but love Halloween parties and festivities.

Halloween is a time when you can get creative to achieve a clever Halloween look that will turn heads without overextending yourself. Halloween presents the perfect opportunity to wear something you wouldn’t wear on the regular. While some go all out, some prefer to keep it simple by grabbing easy Halloween costumes.

Easy Halloween Costumes

Since 2023 has been an exciting year full of epic concerts, movies, historical celebrity moments, and more, plenty of costumes are just waiting to make their Halloween 2023 debut. Any look from Barbie to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert regalia to a Sha’Carri Richardson track uniform will make the perfect Halloween outfit. But for those who prefer to stick to what they know and rock the old faithful looks, a skeleton dress, catsuit with a cat ear headband, or a sleek mini frock and bunny ear headdress will never go out of Halloween style.

In the past, celebrities have raised the bar for the Halloween costume trend. Stars like Lori Harvey, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Chloe Bailey, and Marlo Hampton have all sported looks that have exceeded the average ensemble. And while their custom Halloween attire may be intimidating, rolling with an effortless costume always works.

So, for those having trouble coming up with a Halloween costume or just wanting to throw on something and hit the parties, below are ten low-maintenance Halloween outfits that require little to no thought. Get into them!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

12 Easy Halloween Costumes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com