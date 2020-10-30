Nia Long has been the leading lady in all our lives since the ’90s. This year, October 30th,2020 marks her 50th birthday. She continues to show us that she is still our star.

11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t Crack was originally published on hiphopnc.com

BET Awards '11 – Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Actress Nia Long poses in the press room at the BET Awards '11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

1998 VH1 Fashion Awards
Nia Long during 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

'The Best Man Holiday' – Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Actress Nia Long attends the premiere of 'The Best Man Holiday' at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

