11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

Nearly 60 years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures.

As the world pauses to celebrate Malcolm X’s 97th birthday on Thursday, it can’t be ignored how much the civil rights icon’s quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words on a daily basis.

Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing.

Malcolm’s work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm’s efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations.

Whether you know his work from reading “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm’s lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities.

The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself.

His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard.

“Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results,” Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964.

He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam.

Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders.

While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come.

Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

