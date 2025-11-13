10 Uplifting Gospel Songs of Thanksgiving to God

Music has long been a powerful way to express gratitude to God, and Black gospel artists have led the charge in creating anthems that inspire worship and thanksgiving. From classic hymns to contemporary praise, gospel music invites us to reflect on God’s goodness and respond with heartfelt thanks.

These 10 gospel songs of thanksgiving capture the essence of thanksgiving to God through joyful celebration, heartfelt prayers, and reflection on God’s goodness. Each one invites listeners to pause, reflect, and give thanks for the many blessings and gifts God has bestowed upon us.

As we sing or listen to these songs, we join in a rich tradition of worship that recognizes God’s greatness and responds with gratitude.

1. “Thank You” – Walter Hawkins A timeless anthem, “Thank You” by Walter Hawkins is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for God’s unwavering love and mercy. The lyrics focus on thanking God for His continual faithfulness, even in times of trial. 2. “Thank you” – Maverick City Music “Thank You” by Maverick City Music is a ballad with lyrics emphasizing a fervent desire to lift up God’s name and emphasize gratefulness through worship. The lyrics explain that we cannot repay God for His kindness but we can express our thankfulness through song. 3. “O Give Thanks” – Andraé Crouch & Fred Hammond Written by the legendary Andraé Crouch, “Give Thanks” is a powerful song that encourages believers to give thanks to God for His goodness, regardless of circumstances. 4. “For Every Mountain” – Kurt Carr This worship song by Kurt Carr reflects on how God has brought the singer through challenges and trials. It expresses gratitude for God’s healing and provision through life’s mountains and valleys. 5. “Thank You Lord” – James Cleveland A staple in gospel music, “Thank You Lord” by James Cleveland is a moving expression of gratitude for God’s protection and blessings, with lyrics that emphasize the importance of being thankful at all times. 6. “I Just Want to Praise You” – Maurette Brown Clark Maurette Brown Clark’s song is a simple yet profound declaration of gratitude. “I Just Want to Praise You” speaks to the desire to acknowledge God for His incredible grace, kindness, and provision. 7. “Bless the Lord” – Tye Tribbett Tye Tribbett’s energetic and joyful song, “Bless the Lord,” is a high-energy declaration of thanksgiving, encouraging listeners to give praise for all that God has done. 8. “Thank You for Being God” – Travis Greene Travis Greene’s song “Thank You for Being God” is a powerful expression of awe and gratitude for God’s supreme authority and unchanging nature. It acknowledges that God is in control of everything. 9. “I Thank God” – Maverick City Music Maverick City Music’s tune, “I Thank God,” is an uplifting song of praise that reflects on God’s saving grace and mercy. It’s an upbeat anthem thanking Him for His constant goodness. 10. “You Deserve It” – J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise This powerful worship anthem expresses deep gratitude, proclaiming that God deserves all the glory, honor, and praise. It’s a heartfelt recognition of God’s greatness and majesty.