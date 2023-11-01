10 Rising Artists Taking Over The Game With Their Talent, Style And It Factor

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

What defines an it girl? Short answer, she does. Rising female artist today are it girls are one-of-kind like some of the beautiful celeb women on this list. From Victoria Monet — who owned the summer with her anthem On My Mama– to Coco Jones — actress, stylista, and “ICU” singer — it girls are captivating, and have great style and talent.

Female Artists Today

Victoria Monet is ushering in a new era of female R&B with her smooth vocals, songwriting ability, and live performances that showcase her raw talent and impeccable breath control. This it girl is compared to sometimes compared to Beyonce′ as next up. Not only does her mic stay on, but she also has a mean pen game.

Tyla’s song Water has inspired a viral TikTok trend with fans and celebrities like a very pregnant Ciara showing off how she moves her hips.

Coco Jones has proven herself to be a force in the R&B space giving us the chart-topping ballad, ICU, that lived at the top of our playlists and gave the stylish it girl her first major breakout hit.

We didn’t expectto give us a timeless summer bop with Bryson Tiller and French Montana- staking her place in the rap game and elevating her artistry under the creative direction of Teyana Taylor.

Lady London, real name Zaire Miylaun, proved she’s one of rap’s upcoming phenoms with her highly-praised BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle on the culturally-relevant cyphers. Rapping over Timbaland’s N*gga What, N*gga Who beat — produced for Jay Z.

All of the above it girls are defining success and influence in their own ways. They are remixing hip-hop anthems, setting new trends, upending social media, and standing on business.

See ten it girls, we can’t stop obsessing over below.

