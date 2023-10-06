10 Notable Black Mayors Who Should Be On Your Radar

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Memphis, Tennessee has elected a new mayor.

After a hectic evening of voting in Memphis, Paul Young claims victory as the city’s next Mayor of Memphis.

Young ran against 16 other candidates in Memphis’ first mayoral election since 1971 which did not feature an incumbent running for re-election.

“I believe in our city. I believe in Memphis. I believe in every one of you,” Young said during his victory speech Thursday night. “Whether you’re in this room or watching on TV. I believe that we can be better. In fact, I know that we’re going to be better.”

He continued, “We only wrote one speech because we believe we are going to be victorious., and what people will hear from me is a unifying message. The same message we have communicated throughout this campaign that Memphis is stronger together. All parts of our city no matter what your background is, orientation, partisanship, we are all team Memphis.”

Young was also congratulated by current Memphis mayor Jim Strickland, who’s held the mayor’s office since 2016.

Congratulations Paul Young! Your many years of public service will benefit you at city hall,” Strickland said. “I look forward to working with you and your team as you prepare to become mayor on January 1.”

Paul Young is no stranger to Memphis. He is currently the president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission and before serving in that role he was director of the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development and administrator of the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

Memphis’ Mayoral race also consisted of Van Turner — the former commissioner of Shelby County and a civil rights attorney — who currently leads the Memphis chapter of the NAACP. Turner served as the commissioner from 2014 to 2022.

“I’m running for mayor because I want the same thing that I have and want for my family that I want for your family,” Turner told Action News 5 in August. “I have a proven track record of getting the tough jobs done.”

Throughout his campaign, the politician had been an outspoken voice in the fight to crack down on crime and to create safer communities in Memphis.

He shared a similar ethos to former Memphis Mayor Dr. Willie Wilbert Herenton. In February, the Democrat announced that he would be running for Mayor again. The 83-year-old was elected Mayor in 1991 and served five consecutive terms under the role.

When asked why he joined the heated race, Herenton – who was also interviewed by Action News 5 in August — said he saw “an urgent need for leadership” after the death of Tyre Nichols, the young motorist who was fatally beaten by a group of Memphis officers.

“When I looked at these candidates, I did not see a single candidate for mayor that I felt as a citizen — and as a former Mayor — that they could take this city out of its state of crisis and give it the leadership it needs.”

Democrat Michelle McKissack tried to make history, becoming the first female Mayor of Memphis.

McKissack — a lifelong Memphian and a member of the Memphis-Shelby County school board district — hoped to bring the city of Memphis together to address some of the longstanding issues negatively impacting the city.

“The City of Memphis, the county government. You have the public sector and the private sector. Everyone’s kind of working in silos and not really having that communication to work together so that we can pull on the sources and be most impactful,” McKissack told ABC 24 in July.

She hoped to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Memphis thrive.

“We need to invest more in entrepreneurs, into small businesses because they are the driving engines in the communities,” the politician added. “To give them some of those same sorts of tax breaks that the large corporate entities are getting to help our downtown flourish and other companies.”

Throughout history, the contributions and achievements of African-American officials in public service cannot be overstated. Over the last decade, there has been a rise in Black Mayors across the nation – all of whom have been dedicated to creating social and political change in their respective cities. These remarkable leaders have not only shattered glass ceilings but have also dedicated their lives to the betterment of their communities.

New Memphis mayor Paul Young will have his hands full with a city that has struggled with crime and violence. Hopefully with the help of other candidates, young can achieve many of the dreams and aspirations each candidate brought to the table.

