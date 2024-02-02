10 Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion evolution is evident through her artistry. The H-Town Hottie is on top of the charts and the world right now with the success of her fiery diss track “Hiss” and the announcement of her upcoming Summer Tour. Despite all of the odds stacked against her, Megan Thee Stallion continues to elevate as an entertainer, including her red-carpet fashion.
The Houston native recently debuted a slimmer frame when she popped back on the scene to drop her headline-generating single “Cobra.” The Grammy Award-winning entertainer has proven, that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals and look great doing it.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Evolution
Megan’s fashion is a direct extension of her artistry. In 2020, the Hot Girl Coach penned an op-ed for the New York Times about what it means to be a Black woman. In the letter, she explained her sexy style. “I choose what I wear, not because I am trying to appeal to men, but because I am showing pride in my appearance, and a positive body image is central to who I am as a woman and a performer.”
Megan first flexed her love for fashion through her early collaboration with FashionNova which included dozens of pieces that exuded her hot girl style, including jeans for tall girls like me.
She doubled back with FashionNova for a swimwear collection in time for Hot Girl Summer. She flexed her makeup skills as a brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020. In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her natural hair as Mielle Organics’ first Global Ambassador. And in 2023, she gave fans pieces of her they could own, like her Hot Cheetos x Melody Ehsani collaboration.
Continuing to show off her fashion evolution, Meg, who wore a Nike look to perform at the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, teased an upcoming collaboration with the sportswear brand. As the marketing genius she is, the collection directly lends itself to her partnership with Planet Fitness.
Megan The Stallion Wears Black Designer In “Hiss”
Megan Thee Stallion continues to shake up the music scene with her Houston flow, charming personality, and cinematic visuals like her “Hiss” video. Released under Hot Girl Productions, Megan flawlessly executes high concepts while wearing Black designers like Alani Taylor, styled by Black designer Zerina Akers, in one of “Hiss’” memorable scenes.
While a snake’s defense mechanism is to hiss to scare away their enemy, Megan’s “Hiss” only makes us want to get closer to the stylish beauty.
Keep scrolling for more of Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion moments on the red carpet.
10 Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Head was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 GQ Men Of The YearSource:Getty
Megan The Stallion has been on a fitness journey and showed off her slimmer curvy frame in this exquisite gown by Salih Balta. Meg was giving bawdy and melanin in his nude look.
2. Megan Thee Stallion Attends The Mean Girls PremiereSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion gave a new meaning to the plastics, serving bawdy in a translucent purple gown with a plunging bejeweled neckline that hugged every curve. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the look was designed by Natalia Barzilai and styled by the “WAP” rapper’s frequent stylist Eric Archibald.
3. Megan Thee Stallion Attends The2023 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair deserves praise all its own. Her big bouncy curls were on full display in a gorgeous Bach Mai strapless mermaid gown making her a standout on the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party carpet.
4. Megan Thee Stallion at the 64th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion showed off her animal instinct in this one-strap Roberto Cavalli dress with a thigh-high split that showed off her thick stems. She completes the look with a bone-straight middle part do and gold bangles.
5. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
After a hiatus out of the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion served this sexy bedroom look by Brandon Blackwood at the 2023 MTV VMAs leaving just enough to the imagination and fans wanting more.
6. Megan Thee Stallion at the 94th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion was a vision in a stunning Gurav Gupta gown. The look was praised for showing off Megan’s evolving fashion sense. Her soft glam makeup and pulled back hair highlighted her beauty for a red carpet look that stands out in our heads.
7. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music AwardsSource:Getty
Megan has incredible legs, which is often a feature she accentuates on the red carpet. Glistening in this black gown with split, Megan is serving Hollywood glam with squiggly baby hairs and a side part.
8. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 SummitSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion can make a simple LBD look fire, especially with red hair that was a standout on the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.
9. Megan Thee Stallion at the Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of “P-Valley”Source:Getty
Tina Snow made an appearance on season two of “P-Valley,” but we’ll never forget the fun and flirty cutout gown she wore to the premiere. Showing off a different look with a sharp bob, Meg proved she is the ultimate hair chameleon.
10. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year AwardsSource:Getty
Megan hit the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she was honored, showing off her flat stomach in a Monot Spring/Summer 2022 look, styled by Zerina Akers. We live for her 90s updo with a twist.