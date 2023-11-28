LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For Most Minutes Played While Suffering Worst Loss Of His Career
We’re barely a month into the NBA season, and LeBron James’ greatness is already on display as he breaks yet another record. Last night, the Los Angeles Laker surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes officially played in the NBA, with 66,298 minutes. Even more impressive is that Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career ended in 1999 when he […]
French superstar Victor Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame and fluid play have already earned him accolades including becoming the first pick of the San Antonio Spurs in this year's NBA draft.
While many of us celebrated the Thanksgiving festivities with family and great food, comedian Tiffany Haddish apparently spent hers driving under the influence, which resulted in her arrest early Friday morning. According to TMZ, Haddish had just performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free community Thanksgiving feast, which […]
Erykah Badu brings her otherworldly presence to the cover of 'GQ Germany's' 2023 Men of the Year Issue.