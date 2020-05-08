The Virtual College Fair Weekend Webinar will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 9am – 12:30pm and Sunday, May 17, 2020 3:30pm – 7:30pm. Representatives from colleges and universities throughout the Eastern and Southern regions will present information via ZOOM video conferencing during their assigned time slot. Students should be prepared to email their most current transcripts, ACT/SAT test scores, letters of recommendation, an essay titled “Why I want to attend college.”, and a resume to the college or university of their choice. This event is sponsored by JSTP – Juniors and Seniors Transitional Program, Infinite Scholars and Charlotte Club NANBPWC. This event is FREE to the students. Students must pre-register to obtain meeting login information.